EU readies for 'big Omicron wave' amid record Covid cases

New daily infections are breaking records in several European countries as the more transmissible Omicron variant continues to spread across the bloc.

France reported 332,252 new cases on Wednesday (5 January), but Paris was not alone in breaking records, since Portugal (39,570), Italy (189,109), Sweden (17,320), the Netherlands (24,000) and Croatia (8,587) all reported record highs too.

In the UK, meanwhile, one in 15 people was infected with Covid-19 last week, increasing the bu...