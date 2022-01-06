EU readies for 'big Omicron wave' amid record Covid cases

New daily infections are breaking records in several European countries as the more transmissible Omicron variant continues to spread across the bloc.
France reported 332,252 new cases on Wednesday (5 January), but Paris was not alone in breaking records, since Portugal (39,570), Italy (189,109), Sweden (17,320), the Netherlands (24,000) and Croatia (8,587) all reported record highs too.
In the UK, meanwhile, one in 15 people was infected with Covid-19 last week, increasing the bu...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
