EU constructing €8m 'spy-proof' bunker for secret talks

The EU is building an €8m secure bunker in Brussels so that leaders can discuss secrets without Russian or other eavesdroppers, according to an EU memo describing the project, seen by EUobserver.

The chamber could host around 100 people — up to 34 leaders and their 34 note-takers, as well as protocol, technical, and catering staff.

The EU has 27 members, but could expand in future, and the secure room will also be used for lower-level meetings by ambassadors and senior EU officia...