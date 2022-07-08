Ad
euobserver
Current EU summit facilities deemed unsafe to discuss state secrets (Photo: The European Union)

Exclusive

EU constructing €8m 'spy-proof' bunker for secret talks

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman and Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is building an €8m secure bunker in Brussels so that leaders can discuss secrets without Russian or other eavesdroppers, according to an EU memo describing the project, seen by EUobserver.

The chamber could host around 100 people — up to 34 leaders and their 34 note-takers, as well as protocol, technical, and catering staff.

The EU has 27 members, but could expand in future, and the secure room will also be used for lower-level meetings by ambassadors and senior EU officia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia escalates Lithuania threats ahead of EU summit
China to keep 'normal' Russia trade after EU appeal
Israel smeared Palestinian activists, EU admits
Current EU summit facilities deemed unsafe to discuss state secrets (Photo: The European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections