EU warns Hungary on future fines, but brushes off spy report

Hungary could lose billions more in EU funding in the future if it fails to reform, but won't face a European Commission investigation into reports it spied on EU officials.
"The process of rule-of-law conditionality will rest strongly embedded in the future MFF [multi-annual financial framework]," said Poland's EU commissioner, Piotr Serafin, in the Eur...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
