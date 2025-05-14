Ad
euobserver
John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, holding up a picture of journalist Ciro Pellegrino — who was targeted by mercenary spyware (Photo: European Parliament screen grab of video)

Spyware victims not allowed to testify at MEP event

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The victims of mercenary spyware were not allowed to give testimony in the European Parliament's civil liberties committee this week, due to wider objections from centre-right lawmakers.

At the hearing on Tuesday (13 May) instead only photos of the victims were on display — spanning Italian journalists to others working for migrant and asylum rights.

John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, holding up a picture of journalist Ciro Pellegrino — who was targeted by mercenary spyware (Photo: European Parliament screen grab of video)

euobserver

