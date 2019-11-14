Hungary's commissioner-to-be grilled over loyalty to Orban

Hungary's new commissioner-designate for enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi on Thursday (14 November) told MEPs he would not take instructions from any government, including prime minister Viktor Orban's.
A career diplomat, who most recently served as Hungary's EU ambassador in Brussels, Varhelyi was grilled by MEPs in the parliament's foreign affairs committee over his loyalty to Orban.
"As a commissioner from the day I am elected, I will be acting in a completely independent way, ta...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
