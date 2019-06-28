New EU parliament term begins This WEEK

Hot and sunny days are expected for Brussels and Strasbourg next week, but it is too soon for people working in the EU bubble to adopt a relaxed summer vibe.

On Sunday (30 June) all eyes will be on an extraordinary summit in Brussels, during which heads of state and government of the EU countries will try to decide on how to fill top job openings.

Anything can still happen in the balancing exercise, which will have to lead to a decision on who should be the next president of the E...