Two years ago today: the UK's EU ambassador handed a letter to EU council Donald Tusk launching the Brexit procedure (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU mulls three conditions for Brexit no-deal trade talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU commission told member states on Thursday (28 March) that conditions should be set for the UK to enter into future trade talks if the divorce deal is not approved by lawmakers in Britain.

The EU chief civil servant and political master behind the commission, Martin Selmayr, laid out the three conditions to EU diplomats, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

It included Britain paying its share of financial commitments entered into until 2020, guaranteeing th...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

