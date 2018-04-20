Ad
Merkel and Macron in Berlin on Thursday (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Macron and Merkel pledge euro reform

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France and Germany have pledged to forge a joint position on euro reform by June, despite German reluctance on deeper monetary union.

The French and German leaders made the pledge during French president Emmanuel Macron's visit to Berlin on Thursday (19 April).

Macron had earlier embraced European Commission ideas on creating a joint deposit guarantee scheme, an EU bailout fund, and a eurozone budget and finance ministry.

The reforms were meant to show that the EU can live...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

