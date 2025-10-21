Ad
euobserver
Instead of pushing back against extremists, many mainstream politicians are amplifying the far-right’s anti-equality narrative and legitimising their agenda (Photo: Shada Islam)

Column

Von der Leyen's 'democracy shield'? Practice what you preach first

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Democracy, like Humpty Dumpty, has had a great fall. It lies broken in many once-proud democracies.  

Experts talk grimly of a worldwide pandemic of

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality. She has a personal substack here.

Related articles

China's PR offensive in Europe rings hollow
O'Flaherty: state of human rights in Europe 'worst in my professional life'
Torture weapons are being used on Europe's streets to put down protests
How the rightwing in Czech Republic and Hungary is targeting Ukrainian refugees
EU takes 'wait and see' approach on Hungary's latest assault on civil society
Italian MEP: My experience on the Global Sumud Flotilla
Mainstream loses control of agenda by mimicking far-right, study finds
Instead of pushing back against extremists, many mainstream politicians are amplifying the far-right’s anti-equality narrative and legitimising their agenda (Photo: Shada Islam)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality. She has a personal substack here.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections