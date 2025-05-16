Ad
euobserver
Viktor Orban with Russia's president Vladimir Putin — whose government passed a similar 'foreign agents' law in 2012 (Photo: Screengrab/Kremlin.ru)

EU takes 'wait and see' approach on Hungary's latest assault on civil society

Rule of Law
EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is eyeing a new draft Hungarian law against civil society but says it will not comment until the bill has been passed.

"We are following this...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Rule of LawEU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Hungary's greyzone war against Ukraine
O'Flaherty: state of human rights in Europe 'worst in my professional life'
Hungary's Orbán: How to proudly defy EU and international law
NGOs decry 'chilling effect' of Hungarian sovereignty watchdog
Hungary’s new anti-NGO law is a full-frontal assault on the EU Commission
Viktor Orban with Russia's president Vladimir Putin — whose government passed a similar 'foreign agents' law in 2012 (Photo: Screengrab/Kremlin.ru)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections