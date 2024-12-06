NGOs decry 'chilling effect' of Hungarian sovereignty watchdog

A Hungarian state administrative office ostensibly tasked to protect the country's sovereignty continues to crackdown on government critical civil society and media.
Set up in December of last year, the Sovereignty Protection Act and its accompanying office, has since created a chilling effect, say NGOs and human rights defenders.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.