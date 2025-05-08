Ad
Michael O'Flaherty: 'What's new, and which makes things all the more disturbing is the extent to which people in power are willing to distance themselves from human rights obligations' (Photo: Council of Europe)

Interview

O'Flaherty: state of human rights in Europe 'worst in my professional life'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,
The current state of human rights in Europe is the worst ever witnessed by Michael O'Flaherty — the commissioner for human rights at the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe.

"What's new, and which makes things all the more disturbing is the extent to which people in power are willing to distance themselves from human rights obligations," he said, in a 30-minute...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

