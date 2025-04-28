EU part of 'beyond alarming' global demise in human rights, Amnesty says

Amnesty International has issued its "strongest warning ever" following a rollback of human rights last year, ahead of a growing authoritarian US leadership and failure by the EU to uphold rights, as well as amid wars in Ukraine, Sudan, Israel's onslaught in Gaza, and the criminalisation of women in Afghanistan.
"The current state of human rights globally is b...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
