The Hellenic Coast Guard General Inspectorate has yet to conduct any investigation into possible wrongdoings by members of the coast guard over the 2023 Pylos shipwreck (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

Greece accused of failings on asylum-abuse oversight

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Persistent accountability gaps in Greece means abused migrants and asylum seekers are often left without any justice, according to Europe's Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog.

In a report out on Tuesday (6 May), Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, says Athens has yet to take any convincing steps to fight the impunity...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The Hellenic Coast Guard General Inspectorate has yet to conduct any investigation into possible wrongdoings by members of the coast guard over the 2023 Pylos shipwreck (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

