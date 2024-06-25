Ad
A Greek coast guard vessel moored in the Greek island of Lesbos. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Accused of crimes, Greek coastguard hides from EU cameras

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Cameras on "co-financed assets" in Greece are not being used, says an internal document from the EU's border agency Frontex.

Cited as a "new observation" by Frontex's in-house rights monitors, the revelation posed additional accountability questions for a Greek coast guard accused of illegal collective pushbacks of people seeking asylum.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

