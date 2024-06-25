Accused of crimes, Greek coastguard hides from EU cameras

Cameras on "co-financed assets" in Greece are not being used, says an internal document from the EU's border agency Frontex.
Cited as a "new observation" by Frontex's in-house rights monitors, the revelation posed additional accountability questions for a Greek coast guard accused of illegal collective pushbacks of people seeking asylum.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.