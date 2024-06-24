Ad
euobserver
When it comes to maritime operations with member states, "the agency's position is more support than delivering standards," Frontex chief Hans Leijtens was quoted as saying in the minutes of the agency's management board. (Photo: Frontex)

'Fear of repercussions' thwart Frontex rights abuse reports

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Redacted documents and minutes from the EU's border agency Frontex paint a picture of mounting frustration for its fundamental rights officer, Jonas Grimheden.

His reports to Frontex's management board, as well as the board's minutes, suggest that the agency's internal system to flag abuse against migrants is being actively undermined.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

'Credible', 'likely' and 'plausible' Greek coast guard behind drownings, says Frontex document
When it comes to maritime operations with member states, "the agency's position is more support than delivering standards," Frontex chief Hans Leijtens was quoted as saying in the minutes of the agency's management board. (Photo: Frontex)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections