'Fear of repercussions' thwart Frontex rights abuse reports

Redacted documents and minutes from the EU's border agency Frontex paint a picture of mounting frustration for its fundamental rights officer, Jonas Grimheden.
His reports to Frontex's management board, as well as the board's minutes, suggest that the agency's internal system to flag abuse against migrants is being actively undermined.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.