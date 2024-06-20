Ad
Eastern Mediterranean was the most active migratory route, with arrivals doubled, says Frontex. (Photo: Aegean Boat Report)

'Credible', 'likely' and 'plausible' Greek coast guard behind drownings, says Frontex document

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen,

It is 'credible', 'likely' and 'plausible' that four people drowned after being abandoned at sea by the Hellenic coast guard, says an internal document from the EU's border agency Frontex.

The document drafted last year by the agency's fundamental rights officer Jonas Grimheden adds

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

