A Greek coast vessel moored on the Greek island of Lesbos in September 2021 (Photo: EUobserver)

EU says Greece must respect asylum, in wake of BBC 'killings' report

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has said Greece must respect asylum laws, following a BBC report accusing the Greek coast guard of allegedly being responsible for the deaths of dozens of people over a three-year period.

But the Brussels-executive on Monday (17 June) also said it is up to Athens "to investigate any allegations of wrongdoing" and that the European Commi...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

A Greek coast vessel moored on the Greek island of Lesbos in September 2021 (Photo: EUobserver)

Migration

