Ad
euobserver
Around 650 people drowned after the Adriana trawler capsized in the early morning hours of 14 June, some 47 nautical miles southwest of Pylos, Greece. (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

Pylos shipwreck lawyers hoping case will be dismissed

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A Greek court will soon hear testimonies of nine Egyptians facing serious charges over last year's Pylos shipwreck in the Mediterranean, where some 650 people drowned in one of the worst single maritime disasters in recent years.

"They have been waiting all this time for this moment," Dimitris Choulis, a lawyer from the Samos-based Human Rights Legal Project, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Pylos shipwreck lawyers hoping case will be dismissed
Frontex defends not issuing Mayday alert on Pylos shipwreck
Independent Greek inquiry launched into Pylos shipwreck
Around 650 people drowned after the Adriana trawler capsized in the early morning hours of 14 June, some 47 nautical miles southwest of Pylos, Greece. (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections