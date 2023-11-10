Independent Greek inquiry launched into Pylos shipwreck

A Greek administrative watchdog has launched an investigation in the Pylos shipwreck that likely killed hundreds of people off the Greek coast in mid-June.

The probe, announced Thursday (9 November), comes after the Hellenic coast guard refused to launch an internal investigation five months after a tragedy, which saw the vast majority on the boat, possibly carrying up to 750 people, disappear into the depths of the sea, inside the Greek search-and-rescue zone.

"Following the expl...