euobserver
Up to 750 people are said to have been on the Adriana trawler, which sunk some 75km off southwestern Greece. (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

Independent Greek inquiry launched into Pylos shipwreck

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A Greek administrative watchdog has launched an investigation in the Pylos shipwreck that likely killed hundreds of people off the Greek coast in mid-June.

The probe, announced Thursday (9 November), comes after the Hellenic coast guard refused to launch an internal investigation five months after a tragedy, which saw the vast majority on the boat, possibly carrying up to 750 people, disappear into the depths of the sea, inside the Greek search-and-rescue zone.

"Following the expl...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Migration

