UK foreign minister Liz Truss and EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič met in Brussels to push talks ahead on trading arrangements with Northern Ireland (Photo: European Commission)

EU and UK try to melt ice in post-Brexit talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič said on Monday (24 January) discussions with the UK could resolve the long-standing Northern Irish trading conundrum "if goodwill was maintained."

The Slovak commission vice-president, who oversees the post-Brexit arrangements with the UK met with British foreign minister Liz Truss on Monday in Brussels. The two held a talks in a "constructive atmosphere", according to a joint statement.

"So if political goodwill is maintained, our dis...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

