Ukraine and Covid-19 on Europe's minds This WEEK

On Monday (24 January), EU foreign ministers will meet, with US secretary of state Antony Blinken joining them for a discussion online on the situation in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian threat to the country.

There has been cracks in the EU and US alliance over how to deal with Russia, as French president Emmanuel Macron said last week that European should come up with their own security framework and propose it for negotiations with Russia.

US president Joe Biden also drew cr...