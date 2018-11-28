Finland shamed on racism in EU study

Around a third of people of African descent across a dozen EU states have experienced some form of racist harassment in the past five years.
The findings, out Wednesday (28 November) in a report by the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA), paints a dire picture for people whose skin colour is not white.
"Black people in the EU today are still victims of widespread and unacceptable levels of discriminatio...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
