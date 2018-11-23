EU can help end egregious abuses in Central Asia

Today's (23 November) annual gathering in Brussels between the EU's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, and her five Central Asian counterparts takes place in a context of both hope and fear.

There's hope of greater political will to leave some of the region's most egregious violations behind.

But there's also fear, because repressive policies persist, and uncontested by the EU.

It's time for the EU to stop courting unaccountable oppressive leaders, and instead bank on the ...