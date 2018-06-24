EU leaders still in search of migration plan

Sixteen EU states presented a united front on migration in Brussels on Sunday (24 June), but tensions remain, with no solutions on paper for how to deal with people seeking international protection, their movements inside Europe, or plans to prevent them from taking boats from Libya.

"There is no plan, only proposals from the ones and the others," admitted French president Emmanuel Macron.

Spain's new prime minister Pedro Sanchez attempted to put a positive sheen on the talks, bil...