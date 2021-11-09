Facebook whistleblower: EU rules can be 'game-changer'

New European rules for big tech companies could become an international "game-changer for the online world", Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told MEPs on Monday (8 November).

In her opening statement, she pointed out that Facebook has become a $1 trillion company at the expense of citizens' safety, arguing that "a safer, more enjoyable social media is possible".

The Facebook ex-product manager, last month, leaked a trove of internal documents, known as the 'Facebook Papers,'...