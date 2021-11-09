Facebook whistleblower: EU rules can be 'game-changer'

New European rules for big tech companies could become an international "game-changer for the online world", Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told MEPs on Monday (8 November).
In her opening statement, she pointed out that Facebook has become a $1 trillion company at the expense of citizens' safety, arguing that "a safer, more enjoyable social media is possible".
The Facebook ex-product manager, last month, leaked a trove of internal documents, known as the 'Facebook Papers,'...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
