Ad
euobserver
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said the company's feed recommendation system has been proven to 'amplify division, extremism and polarisation' (Photo: European Parliament)

Facebook whistleblower: EU rules can be 'game-changer'

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

New European rules for big tech companies could become an international "game-changer for the online world", Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told MEPs on Monday (8 November).

In her opening statement, she pointed out that Facebook has become a $1 trillion company at the expense of citizens' safety, arguing that "a safer, more enjoyable social media is possible".

The Facebook ex-product manager, last month, leaked a trove of internal documents, known as the 'Facebook Papers,'...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Twitter 'best' at applying EU disinformation code
Only EU can tame Zuckerberg's Facebook
Facebook users in EU get more Covid disinformation than US
Four tweets broke Facebook - good news for EU regulators
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said the company's feed recommendation system has been proven to 'amplify division, extremism and polarisation' (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections