Ad
euobserver
Russian couple not home when EUobserver visited Antwerp in 2019 (Photo: EUobserver)

Exclusive

Belgium seizes assets in Russia money-laundering affair

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgian and Latvian authorities have seized Russian assets in a notorious money-laundering affair that saw the killing of whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky.

A Belgian investigating judge, Bruno de Hous, seized some €400,000 from the income of an apartment sale in the Belgian city of Antwerp.

He also charged two Russians - Sergey Medvedev and Irina Terkina - with money laundering.

De Hous took the steps last year.

But his investigation is still confidential and the Briti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Danish bank scandal grows to 'gigantic' proportions
Smurfing: How Russians laundered €4m in Belgium
Cyprus: Russia's EU weak link?
Russian couple not home when EUobserver visited Antwerp in 2019 (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections