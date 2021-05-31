Belgium seizes assets in Russia money-laundering affair

Belgian and Latvian authorities have seized Russian assets in a notorious money-laundering affair that saw the killing of whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky.
A Belgian investigating judge, Bruno de Hous, seized some €400,000 from the income of an apartment sale in the Belgian city of Antwerp.
He also charged two Russians - Sergey Medvedev and Irina Terkina - with money laundering.
De Hous took the steps last year.
But his investigation is still confidential and the Briti...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
