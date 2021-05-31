Belgium seizes assets in Russia money-laundering affair

Belgian and Latvian authorities have seized Russian assets in a notorious money-laundering affair that saw the killing of whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky.

A Belgian investigating judge, Bruno de Hous, seized some €400,000 from the income of an apartment sale in the Belgian city of Antwerp.

He also charged two Russians - Sergey Medvedev and Irina Terkina - with money laundering.

De Hous took the steps last year.

But his investigation is still confidential and the Briti...