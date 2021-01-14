Italy's government is like Schrödinger's cat

Italian politics is in chaos, but a less chaotic one than it might seem to a Swedish or German observer.
In a highly awaited press conference on Wednesday (13 January) evening, former prime minister Matteo Renzi announced that the two ministers of his small neo-centrist party, Italia Viva, will no longer be part of the centre-left government led by Giuseppe Conte.
According to Renzi, Conte does not respect the rules of democracy.
The move sparked outrage among the other pa...
Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.
