Apostles of intersectionality challenge Europe

Intersectionality is the concept that overlapping identities — disability, gender, race and sexual-orientation for example — create forms of discrimination that can go unaddressed.
But many European Union leaders are wary of the kind of identity politics that intersectionality implies.
That resistance may be stiffening now that France is promoting traditional republican identities ...
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.
