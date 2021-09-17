EU to call out Russian aggression at Kyiv summit

The EU is planning to firm up criticism of Russian aggression at its next Ukraine summit, as fighting continues to claim lives.
It plans to call out Moscow for amassing forces on Ukraine's border, in what looked like another imminent invasion, back in spring.
"We remain deeply concerned about the ... unprecedented large-scale military build-up close to its [Russia's] border with Ukraine and in the illegally-annexed Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," the EU aims to say in a comm...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
