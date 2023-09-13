Ad
In 2021 alone, the EU issued around 2.9 million 'single permits' to non-EU nationals (Photo: Unsplash)

Report: EU 'single permit' risks migrant exploitation

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The design of combined residence and work permits (known as 'single permits') facilitates exploitation in the EU and increases migrant workers' dependency on their employers, according to an analysis conducted by the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB).

Single permits are based on a 2011 European directive aimed at offering a minimum set of rights to third-country nationals wishing to reside and work in the EU.

In September 2020, the EU commission announced a revision of the dir...

