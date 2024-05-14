Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Tbilisi in September 2023

Georgia passes 'foreign agents' law likely to derail EU candidacy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Georgia's EU accession process is one step closer to collapse after MPs passed a new law on Russian-style repression of NGOs and media.

MPs from the ruling Georgian Dream party passed the "foreign agents" bill by 84 votes out of 150, with 30 against, amid violent scuffles with protesters inside and outside parliament in Tbilisi on Tuesday (14 May).

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's Foreign Affairs Editor. He has been writing about foreign and security affairs for EUobserver since 2005. He is Polish but grew up in the UK. He has also written for The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Times of London.

