The violence from Georgia's riot police has escalated as the protests grow (Photo: Rasmus Canbäck)

Georgia's EU future at stake as police crackdown on 'foreign agent' protests

by Rasmus Canbäck , Tbilisi,
"Down with the Russian law," is heard in the background as Bachi Skhulukhia distributes eyedrops to his friends. They have learned from previous demonstrations. The police's use of pepper spray is followed by baton blows and tear gas.

Despite this, Bachi gathers with his friends again. They are among tens of thousands protesting on the streets of Tbilisi, beli...

Rasmus Canbäck is a Swedish journalist specialising in the southern Caucasus region. He has worked in the region since 2016 and is the author of a book on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.


