Erasmus Gen lead anti-Russia protest in Georgia

For the second consecutive week, protesters have filled the streets of Tbilisi in opposition to a draft law on 'foreign influence'. But what distinguishes this movement from its predecessors is its driving force: the Erasmus generation.
The legislation, which was previously called the 'Foreign Agent law', was reintroduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party on...
Tamar Gamkrelidze is a postdoctoral fellow at the European Neighbourhood Policy Chair of the College of Europe.
