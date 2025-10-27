EU vague on options to finance Ukraine after summit failure to secure loan

Possible options on financing Ukraine remain vague following last week's EU summit that failed to secure a €140bn reparation loan sourced from Russia's frozen assets in Europe.
A European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday (27 October) that the institution will now put forward a paper on options for the next EU summit in December.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
