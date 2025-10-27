Ad
Ukraine will likely need hundreds of billions of euros to help repair the infrastructure damage caused by Russia's invasion (Photo: The Image Bank of the War in Ukraine)

EU vague on options to finance Ukraine after summit failure to secure loan

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Possible options on financing Ukraine remain vague following last week's EU summit that failed to secure a €140bn reparation loan sourced from Russia's frozen assets in Europe.

A European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday (27 October) that the institution will now put forward a paper on options for the next EU summit in December.

