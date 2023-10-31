Ad
As part of the sanctions a group of countries has imposed on Russia, more than $300bn of Russian sovereign assets held abroad have been frozen (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Can G7 make Russia pay for reconstruction of Ukraine?

by Judith Arnal, Madrid,

A joint assessment by the government of Ukraine, the World Bank, the European Commission and the United Nations of March 2023 estimated that the cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine would amount to $411bn [€385bn]. This would be more than 2.5 times the 2022 Ukrainian GDP. Since nine months have gone by since the publication of the analysis, the figure...

Judith Arnal is a senior research fellow at CEPS and Real Instituto Elcano. She holds a PhD in economics and finance and is a state economist in Spain.

