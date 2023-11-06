Ad
euobserver
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (r) (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Neither Hamas nor Israel should rule Gaza in future, EU says

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Gaza might become an international protectorate after the war, the EU has said, adding that neither Palestinian group Hamas nor Israel should ever rule there again.

"After the previous Gaza wars, Hamas immediately started rebuilding its arsenal and preparing for the next conflict. This cannot be the case any longer. Different ideas are being discussed on how this can be ensured, including an international peace force under UN mandate," said European Commission president Ursula von der ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

