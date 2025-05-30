Saluting those in the fight against racism — Unity in diversity?

The fight against racism and discrimination across the European Union is being spearheaded by multiple civil society organisations and individual activists rather than any one person, be it a European commissioner or other official.
That’s no surprise because diversity is never about a single story, individual, or identity, and it requires a variety of p...
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
