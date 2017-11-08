Ad
More than half LGBTI couples do not hold hands in public in the EU, let alone kiss (Photo: Lan Pham)

LGBTI protection still lacking in EU

by Paulina Pacula, WARSAW,

Rising populism, nationalism and xenophobia across Europe pose a considerable threat to LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex) communities who continue to face hatred, discrimination and violence on an everyday basis, activists have warned.

"When news about marriage equality introduced in another country hits the headlines, the general public and politicians tend to think that the work for LGBTI people is done. But it's not", Evelyne Paradis, executive director of ILGA-Europ...

