MEPs chide Portugal and Council in EU prosecutor dispute

MEPs scolded Portugal on Wednesday evening (20 January) for pushing through the appointment of a prosecutor to the EU prosecutor's office (EPPO) - despite a different recommendation from a European advisory panel.

Key MEPs also chided member states for agreeing to the Portuguese government's push, which several lawmakers argued was misleading and had political motives.

Legislators also criticised Belgium and Bulgaria for going against the expert panel's advice.

"The Portug...