Ad
euobserver
Spanish MEP Esteban González Pons urged the EU Commission to investigate the case (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs chide Portugal and Council in EU prosecutor dispute

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs scolded Portugal on Wednesday evening (20 January) for pushing through the appointment of a prosecutor to the EU prosecutor's office (EPPO) - despite a different recommendation from a European advisory panel.

Key MEPs also chided member states for agreeing to the Portuguese government's push, which several lawmakers argued was misleading and had political motives.

Legislators also criticised Belgium and Bulgaria for going against the expert panel's advice.

"The Portug...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

New EU public prosecutor has four staff for 3,000 cases
Diplomats back Romania's Kovesi for EU top prosecutor
MEPs to debate Portugal's EU prosecutor controversy
Romania abused rights of EU's top prosecutor, court finds
Spanish MEP Esteban González Pons urged the EU Commission to investigate the case (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections