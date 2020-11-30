Ad
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier travelled to London for more talks, after he emerged from quarantine last Friday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Unblocking Brexit and budget in focus This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Tensions are mounting on the two most important EU negotiating tracks: Brexit, and the approval of the bloc's budget and Covid-19 recovery package.

After the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier emerged from quarantine last Friday - after a staff member was infected with Covid-19 - he travelled to London for further talks with the UK on future relations.

With only five weeks to go before the UK severs all ties with the EU, Barnier warned that the "same significant divergences pe...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

