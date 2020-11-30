Unblocking Brexit and budget in focus This WEEK

Tensions are mounting on the two most important EU negotiating tracks: Brexit, and the approval of the bloc's budget and Covid-19 recovery package.

After the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier emerged from quarantine last Friday - after a staff member was infected with Covid-19 - he travelled to London for further talks with the UK on future relations.

With only five weeks to go before the UK severs all ties with the EU, Barnier warned that the "same significant divergences pe...