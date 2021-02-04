Ad
euobserver
Northern Ireland: EU staff at some ports told to stay home after paramilitary threats (Photo: William Murphy)

UK presses EU to rewrite Northern Ireland customs rules

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain has demanded the EU relaxed customs rules on Northern Ireland, amid threats to suspend part of the Brexit deal.

The UK's demands came in a letter from British minister Michael Gove to European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič on Wednesday (3 February).

The EU should extend a grace period on new checks for a list of food and other products from a few months until 2023, Gove said.

It should also extend a deal on free movement of medical supplies until 2023, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU to control vaccine exports in row over delays
EU-AstraZeneca row flares up after vaccines shortfall
EU admits redaction error in AstraZeneca contract
Northern Ireland: EU staff at some ports told to stay home after paramilitary threats (Photo: William Murphy)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections