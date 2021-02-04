UK presses EU to rewrite Northern Ireland customs rules

Britain has demanded the EU relaxed customs rules on Northern Ireland, amid threats to suspend part of the Brexit deal.
The UK's demands came in a letter from British minister Michael Gove to European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič on Wednesday (3 February).
The EU should extend a grace period on new checks for a list of food and other products from a few months until 2023, Gove said.
It should also extend a deal on free movement of medical supplies until 2023, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
