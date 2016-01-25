Business-minded PM could transform Croatia

Tihomir Oreskovic, a businessman raised in Canada, was elected prime minister by the Croatian parliament on Friday (22 January).

While announcing his new cabinet, Oreskovic was confident and positive, calling his new government: “Tim’s Team!”. In Canada, Oreskovic was called Tim.

Oreskovic’s key priorities are to reform the public sector, stabilise the budget deficit, and aggressively work on foreign investment and viable business opportunities to stimulate growth and employment...