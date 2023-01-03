Defending democracy by mocking Brussels? The viral 'Schuman Show' pulls it off

It might seem like a theatre show making fun of EU politics, but underneath the surface it is also a mission to bolster European democracy.

The Schuman Show, a political satire and live comedy show about the EU has been making waves in Brussels in the last year with sold-out shows.

It was born out of an idea to reform the storytelling about the EU, and fight misinformation and apathy.

Co-founders Greek American improv teacher, performer and trainer Kelly Agathos and Dutch in...