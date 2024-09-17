Today, the European Commission made a promising move by nominating Dan Jørgensen as its first ever commissioner to work on housing.

This new role marks a significant step in prioritising housing at EU level. With over 895,000 people experiencing homelessness across Europe, and many more struggling to find decent, affordable housing, it is crucial that the new commissioner reinforces the social value of housing and makes sure that marginalised communities are not left behind.

Red Cross staff and volunteers across Europe see how having a home significantly improves people's physical and mental well-being, as well as strengthening social cohesion within communities. Without stable housing, people are locked out from essential aspects of socio-economic inclusion, such as securing employment, enrolling children in school and registering with a doctor.

Housing insecurity also takes a serious toll on mental health, especially for children.

However, housing is predominantly treated as a commodity – an asset to buy and sell, invest in and profit from, rather than an ‘essential social good’ that is crucial for people and societies to flourish.

This approach coupled with the lack of long-term investments in inclusive and sustainable quality housing has fed a chronic housing crisis in Europe. We work with people directly impacted by this crisis every day and everyone is not affected in the same way.

Through our work with marginalised people, we see how low-income households, single parents, persons with disabilities and migrants disproportionately live in inadequate housing or cannot secure a place they can call home. We also see that these groups are more at risk of being impacted by energy poverty and increasing prices.

High stakes

So the stakes are high for Jørgensen as commissioner-designate for energy and housing.

While the Union does not have direct authority over national housing policy, it has the tools to play a decisive role in pushing for a way out of the housing crisis.

Embracing a new housing paradigm that acknowledges the social value of housing and meaningfully involves the social economy sector in policy discussions is the best place to start.

Europe’s first commissioner responsible for housing should support a vision that restores housing to its fundamental role as a cornerstone of social inclusion and integral to the fabric of Europe.

The Liège Declaration signed by EU ministers in March 2024, offers a clear path forward, recognising housing as a foundational pillar against poverty and social exclusion and calling for substantial public investment in affordable and social housing. Moving in this direction is a vital shift towards achieving the EU's goal to eradicate homelessness by 2030.

We also encourage the commissioner to consider the experiences of migrants in their portfolio.

Public discourse must stop using migrants as scapegoats for the housing crisis. The reality is that migrants face an increased risk of becoming homeless, while encountering various barriers to accessing autonomous housing.

Red Cross first responders witness how newcomers often spend far too long in emergency shelters, refugee camps and other accommodations designed for short-term stays, highlighting a pressing need for more permanent solutions.

To build an inclusive Europe where no one is left living on the streets, in precarious housing, or at risk of losing their home, EU approaches must prioritise the autonomy of all people. This vision does not only uphold people's dignity but also enables them to access socio-economic rights to actively take part in and contribute to society.

What works

We have found that when newcomers can live within the community, their chances for successful inclusion significantly improve. Community-driven approaches that prioritise independent housing create opportunities for meaningful encounters and connections. To make this possible, the availability of inclusive and affordable housing must be expanded.

Once the new European Commission is in place, it should support and channel more EU funds towards public, social, cooperative and community-led housing initiatives, ensuring equal access.

These types of housing solutions allow everyone to lead dignified lives in Europe and foster more inclusive communities.

New policies, such as the proposed EU Affordable Housing Plan, need to be developed together with social economy actors to ensure they address the actual needs of people. If endorsed, Jørgensen will need to show bold leadership by embracing change, valuing the pivotal role of the social economy sector and proposing structural solutions that make the right to adequate, affordable and sustainable housing a reality for everybody.

Until the EU recognises housing as a ‘social good’ and a non-negotiable factor to living a safe, stable and autonomous life, more and more people will continue to be pushed to the margins. Embracing a humane approach to housing is not just an ethical imperative, it is a crucial step towards a fairer and more functional society.