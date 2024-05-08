Europe is in the grip of a worsening housing crisis, with ramifications stretching from homelessness to the affordability squeeze felt by middle-income families. As rents and property prices skyrocket, outpacing income growth, households are increasingly burdened, exacerbating the broader cost-of-living crisis.
In his high profile report Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Martin van Rijn is a board member of Housing Europe, the European federation for social, public and cooperative housing providers, and president of Aedes, the Dutch federation of social housing providers. Previously he was a minister and secretary of state in the Netherlands.
Martin van Rijn is a board member of Housing Europe, the European federation for social, public and cooperative housing providers, and president of Aedes, the Dutch federation of social housing providers. Previously he was a minister and secretary of state in the Netherlands.