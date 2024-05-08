Ad
euobserver
Recent estimates reveal that 9.6 million full-time workers aged 25-34 still reside with their parents (Photo: EUobserver)

Opinion

Europe has a housing crisis — revising state aid rules starts to fix it

EU Political
Health & Society
by Martin van Rijn, Amsterdam,

Europe is in the grip of a worsening housing crisis, with ramifications stretching from homelessness to the affordability squeeze felt by middle-income families. As rents and property prices skyrocket, outpacing income growth, households are increasingly burdened, exacerbating the broader cost-of-living crisis. 

In his high profile report

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Martin van Rijn is a board member of Housing Europe, the European federation for social, public and cooperative housing providers, and president of Aedes, the Dutch federation of social housing providers. Previously he was a minister and secretary of state in the Netherlands.

Related articles

Europe faces up to deepening housing crisis
Italy's Alpine paradise dark side: gentrification, far-right alliances
The EU's social housing crisis
Recent estimates reveal that 9.6 million full-time workers aged 25-34 still reside with their parents (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Martin van Rijn is a board member of Housing Europe, the European federation for social, public and cooperative housing providers, and president of Aedes, the Dutch federation of social housing providers. Previously he was a minister and secretary of state in the Netherlands.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections