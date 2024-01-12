Italy's Alpine paradise dark side: gentrification, far-right alliances

No province in Italy seems to be richer and luckier than South Tyrol. It has the highest per capita income and the lowest unemployment rate. The quality of life is high, thanks to a generous welfare system, an efficient public administration and breathtaking scenery.

Not surprisingly, tourists from all over the world are attracted to this Alpine land on the Austrian border, which looks like the perfect setting for a remake of The Sound of Music. Italian, American English, French, Chine...