EU nears deal to fingerprint six year-old asylum seekers

The EU is set to reach a political agreement on legislation to fingerprint asylum seekers as young as six, to process facial images, and to use force if necessary.
On Tuesday (5 December), the Spanish EU presidency announced a final agreement had almost been concluded, with a possible political agreement on Thursday.
"The file is close to a final agreement, we've discussed all main political issues," said Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain's interior minister speaking on behalf of th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.