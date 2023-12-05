Ad
Anyone above the age of six would have to comply and allow their biometric data to be taken (Photo: Alan Levine)

EU nears deal to fingerprint six year-old asylum seekers

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is set to reach a political agreement on legislation to fingerprint asylum seekers as young as six, to process facial images, and to use force if necessary.

On Tuesday (5 December), the Spanish EU presidency announced a final agreement had almost been concluded, with a possible political agreement on Thursday.

"The file is close to a final agreement, we've discussed all main political issues," said Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain's interior minister speaking on behalf of th...

