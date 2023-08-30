Finding the remains of drowned migrants is a legal obligation

As countries around the world observe International Day of the Disappeared on Wednesday (30 August), it is crucial that we focus on practical solutions to the global challenge of missing persons.
Practical solutions are based on legal frameworks — not good intentions on the one hand or populist soundbites on the other.
National law and international instruments, including the Universal Declaration of...
Knut Vollebaek is a former Norwegian foreign minister and chairman of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP). Kathryne Bomberger is ICMP director-general.
