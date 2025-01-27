Ad
euobserver
The recommendations come as the EU has appointed its first commissioner, the Danish social democrat Dan Jørgensen, tasked with addressing the housing crisis in Europe (Photo: T.H. Chia)

MEPs call on European Investment Bank to improve housing plan

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

MEPs have called on the European Investment Bank (EIB) to improve its housing investment strategy. 

In a detailed letter to the EIB leadership regarding its upcoming housing action plan on Monday (27 January) and seen by Euobserver, the 49 Green and leftwing MEPs say the bank should focus its investments on affordable housing. 

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

History is speeding-up — why it's hard to think straight in a disorientating world
Housing gets its due, with a first-ever EU commissioner — what next?
Toothless 'infringement'?: EU Commission leaves member states unpunished for dozens of violations
The recommendations come as the EU has appointed its first commissioner, the Danish social democrat Dan Jørgensen, tasked with addressing the housing crisis in Europe (Photo: T.H. Chia)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections