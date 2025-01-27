MEPs call on European Investment Bank to improve housing plan

MEPs have called on the European Investment Bank (EIB) to improve its housing investment strategy.
In a detailed letter to the EIB leadership regarding its upcoming housing action plan on Monday (27 January) and seen by Euobserver, the 49 Green and leftwing MEPs say the bank should focus its investments on affordable housing.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.